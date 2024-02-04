Ex-husband Sam Bombay addresses Poonam Pandey's sensational death stunt

'I'm delighted': Poonam Pandey's ex-husband Sam Bombay on death stunt

By Tanvi Gupta 04:13 pm Feb 04, 202404:13 pm

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Pandey's sudden demise news on Friday left many puzzled, with some suspecting it was a publicity stunt. Doubts arose as she didn't "look sick" in recent days and had even shot with a celebrity photographer two days prior. Some thought her official account might have been hacked, while others believed that sudden deaths are uncommon for cervical cancer patients. On Saturday, however, the 32-year-old model posted Instagram videos, clarifying her death hoax was aimed at raising awareness about cervical cancer.

Statement

'She's alive, that's enough for me': Bombay's reaction

Bombay told Hindustan Times he wasn't shocked by Pandey's fake death act. "No. I'm delighted she did. She's alive. That's enough for me," he said. He admitted to doubting the news, explaining, "When I heard...I felt nothing in my heart. There was no sense of loss...I thought this can't be. Why do I feel nothing? Because when you're connected, you feel everything." "I think about [Pandey] every day... I pray for her every day. If something was wrong, I'd know."

Revelation

Bombay revealed he and Pandey are still legally married

Although referred to as Poonam's ex-husband, Bombay surprisingly revealed to the publication, "No, we are not divorced, yet." Despite their current situation, Bombay refrained from questioning Pandey's intentions. He added, "Listen to me, if someone raises awareness about an issue with complete disregard for their fame or image, let's respect that. [Pandey] is timeless." "She is the boldest Indian woman. Several years from now, she'll be celebrated," Bombay said.

Timeline

Relationship: Pandey, Bombay separated 2 weeks after marriage

Before marrying Pandey, Bombay was married to model Elle Ahmed and has two children from that union: son Troy and daughter Tia. He and Pandey tied the knot in September 2020. After their honeymoon in Los Angeles, the couple headed to Goa, where Pandey was reportedly shooting a film. However, the trip took a dark turn when Bombay was arrested on charges of assault and molestation filed by the actor. Following this, they separated two weeks after their marriage.