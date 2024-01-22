Ram Mandir consecration ceremony: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff share heartfelt message

By Aikantik Bag 01:19 pm Jan 22, 202401:19 pm

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff have shared a message underlining the importance of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff couldn't make it to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. They missed the grand event due to the Jordan shooting schedule of their upcoming actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, the duo sent a heartfelt message, underlining the importance of the ceremony for Hindus around the world.

'Big day for devotees of Lord Ram': Kumar

In the video, the Khiladi actor greeted fans with folded hands and said, "From me and my friend Tiger Shroff's side - Jai Shri Ram. Today is a big day for devotees of Lord Ram." The Heropanti actor added that witnessing this day come true is a significant moment, and they are waiting to light diyas and celebrate the festival of Lord Ram.

Bollywood celebrities attending the consecration ceremony

Several celebrities were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Monday, flying to Ayodhya. Among those seen were Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff. Other stars like Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Hema Malini, Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Nigam, and Kangana Ranaut are also in Ayodhya for the consecration event, which took place successfully on Monday afternoon.

