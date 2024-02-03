Poonam Pandey alive, apologizes for faking death in fresh videos
Model-actor Poonam Pandey is alive! The 32-year-old faked her death earlier, with a social media post on Friday claiming she died of cervical cancer. A day after this news sent shockwaves across the industry, Pandey on Saturday shared two videos on Instagram, confirming she is alive and healthy. "I'm alive. I didn't die of cervical cancer," she said in one of the videos.
'I'm here, alive': Pandey
Pandey's previous post claimed she died of cervical cancer
On Friday morning, a post on the former Lock Upp contestant's official Instagram handle claimed Pandey died due to cervical cancer. "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness," read the post.
Internet enraged over Pandey's 'cheap publicity stunt'
Pandey's bizarre way of raising awareness of cervical cancer hasn't gone down well with netizens. She has been receiving backlash from many for faking her death. "Worst publicity stunt ever," wrote one user on her Instagram post, while another commented, "This was the most ridiculous way to promote something." "Exploiting a serious issue like cervical cancer for cheap publicity is absolutely disgraceful," wrote another.
I'm sorry to those whom I've hurt: Pandey
Pandey has posted an apology video on Instagram in which she said, "I'm sorry to those whom I've hurt." "Yes, I faked my demise. Extreme, I know, but suddenly we all are talking about cervical cancer, aren't we? It is a disease that silently takes your life." "I'm proud of what my death news has been able to achieve," she concluded.
Attempts to contact her family on Friday were made
After Pandey's fake death news surfaced on social media on Friday, several of her colleagues from the industry expressed shock at her sudden passing, as none knew about her diagnosis. However, many were also suspicious of it being a prank after media reports claimed the actor's family had gone untraceable, as either their phones were switched off or out of reach.