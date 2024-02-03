Poonam Pandey's social media handle previously claimed she died due to cervical cancer

Poonam Pandey alive, apologizes for faking death in fresh videos

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:33 pm Feb 03, 202401:33 pm

What's the story Model-actor Poonam Pandey is alive! The 32-year-old faked her death earlier, with a social media post on Friday claiming she died of cervical cancer. A day after this news sent shockwaves across the industry, Pandey on Saturday shared two videos on Instagram, confirming she is alive and healthy. "I'm alive. I didn't die of cervical cancer," she said in one of the videos.

Next Article

Twitter Post

'I'm here, alive': Pandey

Death hoax

Pandey's previous post claimed she died of cervical cancer

On Friday morning, a post on the former Lock Upp contestant's official Instagram handle claimed Pandey died due to cervical cancer. "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness," read the post.

Backlash against Pandey

Internet enraged over Pandey's 'cheap publicity stunt'

Pandey's bizarre way of raising awareness of cervical cancer hasn't gone down well with netizens. She has been receiving backlash from many for faking her death. "Worst publicity stunt ever," wrote one user on her Instagram post, while another commented, "This was the most ridiculous way to promote something." "Exploiting a serious issue like cervical cancer for cheap publicity is absolutely disgraceful," wrote another.

Pandey's apology

I'm sorry to those whom I've hurt: Pandey

Pandey has posted an apology video on Instagram in which she said, "I'm sorry to those whom I've hurt." "Yes, I faked my demise. Extreme, I know, but suddenly we all are talking about cervical cancer, aren't we? It is a disease that silently takes your life." "I'm proud of what my death news has been able to achieve," she concluded.

Suspicion of her death

Attempts to contact her family on Friday were made

After Pandey's fake death news surfaced on social media on Friday, several of her colleagues from the industry expressed shock at her sudden passing, as none knew about her diagnosis. However, many were also suspicious of it being a prank after media reports claimed the actor's family had gone untraceable, as either their phones were switched off or out of reach.

Poll

Do you think Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt was distasteful?