Poonam Pandey died in her Uttar Pradesh hometown on Thursday

Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer; how to prevent/cure disease

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:45 pm Feb 02, 202405:45 pm

What's the story The entertainment world is reeling from the tragic loss of 32-year-old actor Poonam Pandey, who recently passed away following her battle with cervical cancer. A post on her Instagram handle informed fans about her sudden passing on Friday. As fans mourn her untimely passing, cervical cancer has come to the fore in discussions. Is it preventable or curable? Read on to find out.

Next Article

What does WHO say

Prevention and cure is possible, if detected early

The fourth most common form of cancer globally, cervical cancer is both preventable and curable, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). While vaccination at different ages can safeguard women from contracting the life-threatening disease, if detected early, it is possible to treat it effectively. But what causes this type of cancer?

Causes

Persevering HPV infection is the root cause

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is a common sexually transmitted infection that can affect the skin, genital area, and throat. And, persistent HPV infection of the cervix (aka the birth canal) causes most of the cervical cancer cases. Moreover, "women living with HIV are six times more likely to develop cervical cancer compared to the general population, and an estimated 5% of all cervical cancer cases are attributable to HIV," says WHO.

Prevention

Preventive measures against cervical cancer

The HPV vaccine is a crucial tool in the fight against cervical, vaginal, and vulvar cancers. WHO recommends preteens aged as early as nine to get this vaccine. Women can also undergo regular screening tests, like the Pap and the HPV tests for early detection. Other ways to reduce the risk of cervical cancer include getting the HPV vaccine if you are 26 or younger, avoiding smoking, and practicing safe sex.

Death

Meanwhile, Pandey's death came as shock; her diagnosis wasn't public

Coming back to Pandey's sudden demise, the Lock Upp star's diagnosis was not public knowledge and hence left fans and colleagues shocked. Her last post was made just four days ago, where she was attending an event on a cruise. Mourning the loss, Lock Upp's host Kangana Ranaut wrote, "This is so sad" on Instagram. Karanvir Bohra, a fellow participant on the reality show, told a portal that he'd met Pandey 10 days ago and couldn't believe this news.