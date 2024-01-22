Box office collection: 'Merry Christmas' is steady but slow

Auteur Sriram Raghavan's sixth feature film, Merry Christmas, was released on January 12. Although it generated strong buzz and garnered rave reviews from critics, it has failed to gain momentum like his previous sleeper hit Andhadhun, headlined by Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana. The neo-noir thriller experienced a slow second weekend and has a crucial week ahead to stay afoot at the box office.

Eyeing the Rs. 25 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif-headlined film earned Rs. 1.1 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 17.47 crore in India. The supporting cast of the Hindi version includes Vinay Pathak, Sanjay Kapoor, and Pratima Kazmi. The movie is available in both Hindi and Tamil and is based on the French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage).

