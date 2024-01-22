Grammys 2024: Travis Scott, Luke Combs join performers' lineup

By Tanvi Gupta

Check out Grammys 2024 lineup

We are inching closer to the 66th annual Grammy Awards! Ahead of it, the Recording Academy has added Travis Scott, Luke Combs, and Burna Boy to its star-studded lineup of performers. They'll share the stage with previously announced acts by Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo. Hailed as the biggest night in the world of music, it'll take place on February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Take a look at the announcement post here

Quick overview: Scott, Combs, and Boy's Grammy nominations

Interestingly, these three new additions are all Grammy nominees this year. Scott is up for best rap album with Utopia, while Combs is nominated for best country solo performance for his rendition of Tracy Chapman's Fast Car. Boy has amassed four nominations: Best Global Music Album (I Told Them...), Best African Music Performance (City Boys), Best Global Music Performance (Alone), and Best Melodic Rap Performance (Sittin' on Top of the World). Additional performers will soon be announced.

Grammy nominees Eilish, Lipa, Rodrigo lead star-studded lineup

The previously announced lineup, including Eilish, Lipa, and Rodrigo, boasts a combined total of 13 Grammys among them. Eilish and Rodrigo are up for six awards this year, going head-to-head in the Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance categories. Meanwhile, Lipa's infectious Barbie soundtrack single Dance the Night has clinched nominations for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Trevor Noah will return as host for fourth consecutive year

Stand-up comedian and former Television host Trevor Noah will host the Grammys for the fourth consecutive year. He's also a nominee, eyeing the best comedy album with I Wish You Would. Fun fact: Noah is the first Grammy host to be nominated in the same year; the last time it happened was in the year 2005 with Queen Latifah. He recently snagged a Primetime Emmy for outstanding talk series for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

A quick look at other top contenders; streaming details

Other top contenders this season include R&B sensation SZA, who dominates with nine Grammy nods, while Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers, and Serban Ghenea boast seven each. Bridgers has six nods for her work with Boygenius and one for her collaboration with SZA. The award ceremony will broadcast live on CBS and will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.