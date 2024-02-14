Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast deal ended in June 2023

All we know about Meghan Markle's new podcast deal

What's the story Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is teaming up with Lemonada Media for an exciting podcast project. This collaboration follows the conclusion of her and Prince Harry's $20M Spotify agreement in June 2023. In a statement shared by Deadline, Markle expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting."

Comeback of the podcast

'Archetypes' to be re-released and distributed on all platforms

Under the new arrangement, Markle's former podcast, Archetypes, which premiered on Spotify in 2022, will be re-launched and made available on all platforms. Markle revealed in her statement that the re-release of Archetypes is in progress and she's eager to share it soon. Lemonada Media's CEO, Jessica Cordova Kramer, said they were honored that Markle chose them to broaden access to Archetypes.

Finances and other details

New podcast details under wraps

Details about Meghan's upcoming podcast, such as its release date and title, have yet to be announced, but it is anticipated to debut later this year. Lemonada Media has only confirmed that Markle will host the podcast, without providing further information. The financial specifics of the agreement were not revealed. As of now, there has been no official intimation on the finances by any representatives of the celebrity couple.

About the podcaster

What is Lemonada Media famous for?

Lemonada Media is known for hosting several popular podcasts such as Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Wiser Than Me, Hard Feelings with Jennette McCurdy, Choice Words with Samantha Bee, Funny Cuz It's True with Elyse Myers, Last Day, Believe Her, and many others. In her statement, Markle also commended the woman-led company for its lineup of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts.

In other news

Meanwhile, the couple was criticized for re-launching their website

The couple re-launched their website Archwell as "sussex.com" where they've been mentioned as: "the Office of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle- Duke and Duchess of Sussex." This hasn't gone down well with netizens, many of whom rebuked the couple. "'The Office of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex'- grandiose, arrogant & self-serving," said a user. In 2020, a Buckingham Palace statement read that they were "no longer working members of the Royal Family," but the line of succession wouldn't change.