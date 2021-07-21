Buckingham Palace 'surprised' at Prince Harry's 'accurate, truthful' memoir announcement

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 10:34 am

Prince Harry to soon come out with his book on his life

The Duke of Sussex's royal life will no longer remain a secret. Prince Harry announced recently that he is on a mission to craft "an intimate and heartfelt" memoir of his life. In the book, he will share his descriptive life experiences, including all gains and losses from childhood to fatherhood. Unsurprisingly, "there was chaos" in the Royal Palace ever since this news broke.

Information

Writing not as the prince I was born, says Harry

In his statement, Prince Harry said, "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become." He will apparently pen down an "accurate and wholly truthful" memoir, to be backed by Penguin Random House. The 36-year-old won't just offer the outer look of royal life, but will include a "definitive account of experiences, adventures, and losses."

Twitter Post

Duke of Sussex to go global soon!

Breaking news! Random House is honored to announce a forthcoming memoir by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, to be published globally in late 2022. pic.twitter.com/NUzXwntuKq — Random House (@randomhouse) July 19, 2021

Details

'We have more in common than we think'

Prince Harry to pen down moments from childhood to fatherhood

As per the press release, the tell-all memoir will cover Harry's military experiences, including two deployments to Afghanistan, and the joyous moments of becoming a public figure, husband, and father. "My hope is that in telling my story, the highs and lows, I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," he said.

Quote

Penguin Random House 'thrilled' to publish Prince Harry's 'moving' story

Markus Dohle, chief executive of Penguin Random House, said that they are "thrilled" to publish Prince Harry's "honest and moving" story. He adds, " Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues."

Details

In the US, it'll be published in digital, print formats

From the statements released it's unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stepping down as Royals will be included in the memoir. If it does, the palace will definitely be shaken. The proceeds from the book will be donated to charity, say reports. In the US, Random House will publish it in digital and print formats, and Transworld will bring it to the UK.

Quote

This is what Buckingham Palace has said about the same

What did Buckingham Palace tell about the memoir?

As expected, as soon as this development came up, Buckingham Palace, especially Prince Charles, Harry's father, was apparently left "surprised," as "no one knew" of it. But now spokesperson for the Palace said that the Prince will not be required to take permission for his memoir. "Any clarification about the book would be a question for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," they added.