'The Bull' will mark the duo's reunion after 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Salman Khan-Karan Johar's 'The Bull' gets delayed; financial negotiations underway

By Aikantik Bag 01:41 pm Feb 14, 202401:41 pm

What's the story Superstar Salman Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar are reuniting after 25 years with the upcoming film The Bull. However, the project has faced multiple delays, with the most recent issue being financial negotiations between the two parties. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The Bull is an expensive film and Karan is hoping to sign Salman Khan with a back-end deal, but the superstar on the other hand is demanding upfront money."

Next Article

Finance

Johar to rework the financial structure

This financial disagreement has caused a significant delay in the film's shooting schedule. The source revealed that Johar finds it financially unviable to proceed with the film due to Khan's demands. The filmmaker has now requested more time from Khan to rework the financial structure. The source added, "Salman loves the script, but getting Salman Khan on board requires shit loads of money. Once the things are on paper, Karan will make an official announcement of The Bull."

Excitement

More about the 'The Bull'

Originally set to begin in November 2023, The Bull has experienced multiple delays and rescheduling. The latest timeline had shooting planned for May, but currently, no shooting timelines are in place. Recently, the film's muhurat took place in Mumbai and Khan has been preparing for the role too. The film is based on Operation Cactus and Khan is set to don Brigadier Farukh Bulsara's character.