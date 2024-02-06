'Bastar' releases on March 15

'Bastar' teaser: Adah Sharma becomes IPS to tackle Naxalite movement

By Aikantik Bag 02:28 pm Feb 06, 202402:28 pm

What's the story The first glimpse of Sudipto Sen and Vipul Amrutlal Shah's upcoming film Bastar has been unveiled, showcasing Adah Sharma in the role of IPS Neerja Madhavan. Set to release on March 15, the movie is inspired by a true event and follows Sharma's character as she takes a stand against Naxalites. Directed by Sen, the film is bankrolled by Shah. This marks the trio's reunion after the humongous success of The Kerala Story.

Next Article

Details

More about the film

In the teaser, Sharma's character highlights the severity of Naxal violence in India, stating, "Eight thousand seven hundred and 38 of our Indian soldiers were killed during four wars with Pakistan, but do you know, Naxals have killed 15,000 soldiers alone?" The film aims to bring attention to the issue of Naxalite violence and its impact on the nation. The cast includes Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Yashpal Sharma, Raima Sen, and Shilpa Shukla, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post