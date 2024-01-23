Box office: India experienced growth in 2023 but fewer footfalls

1/4

Entertainment 2 min read

Box office: India experienced growth in 2023 but fewer footfalls

By Aikantik Bag 05:11 pm Jan 23, 202405:11 pm

India experienced a brilliant year at the box office in 2023

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Indian films have struggled at the box office. However, in 2023, the curse was broken by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and the film industry witnessed a string of commercial blockbusters. India's box office revenue soared to a record-breaking $1.47B last year, marking a 15% increase from 2022, as reported by Ormax Media, reported Deadline. This growth is partially due to rising ticket prices, as footfalls are yet to bounce back to 2019 levels.

2/4

Footfall details of 2023

In 2023, India saw 943M admissions, compared to 1.03B in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Average ticket prices climbed to Rs. 130 in 2023, a 9% increase from 2022 and a substantial 22% increase over 2019. The report indicates that these higher ticket prices played a significant role in boosting overall box office revenue.

3/4

'Jawan' to 'Oppenheimer': Top grossing films in India

Jawan, featuring SRK, led the pack with a $88.28M collection, followed by Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor at $77.57M, and Pathaan at $76.49M. Hollywood experienced a lackluster year in India, with a combined box office haul of $136.95M, a 7% drop from the $147.9M recorded in 2022. Oppenheimer was the top-grossing US studio film, earning $19M in India.

4/4

Market share and Punjabi cinema's resurgence

Hindi-language films reclaimed their dominant position with a 44% market share in 2023, trailed by Telugu at 19%, Tamil at 16%, and Hollywood at 9%. Punjabi cinema witnessed a revival with a 60% increase in box office revenue compared to 2022, led by Carry On Jatta 3, which became the highest-grossing Punjabi film ever with $6.5M. In 2023, six Punjabi films surpassed the $1.2M milestone, a significant jump from just two in 2022.