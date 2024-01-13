Box office: Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' scores big against Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:30 pm Jan 13, 2024

Box office clash: 'Captain Miller' vs 'Ayalaan'

Dhanush's Captain Miller and Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan made their grand debut in theaters on Friday. This marked the first box office showdown between the two stars. Both Tamil movies received positive reviews and were shown on nearly equal numbers of screens in Tamil Nadu. However, Dhanush's period drama has taken the lead over Sivakarthikeyan's sci-fi thriller on the opening day. Here are more details on their collections.

Why does this story matter?

As the Pongal/Makara Sankranti weekend sees a diverse array of releases across genres, South Indian cinema anticipates a promising start to 2024. Key contenders include Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan starring Teja Sajja, Saindhav with Venkatesh Daggubati, and Naa Saami Ranga headlined by Akkineni Nagarjuna, along with Captain Miller and Ayalaan. The true standout performer in this competitive lineup will only be unveiled with time.

'Captain Miller' achieved impressive box office collection

Per Sacnilk, Captain Miller made a stellar debut in India, garnering an impressive Rs. 8.7 crore on its first day across all languages. The film showcased strong regional appeal with a Tamil occupancy of 46.91%, 7.09% in Hindi, and 7.94% in Kannada. Screened on over 460 screens in Tamil Nadu alone, the film's total screen count exceeded 1,500. Notably, the production budget for Captain Miller was reportedly Rs. 50cr.

Meanwhile, 'Ayalaan' fell behind 'Captain Miller'

According to Sacnilk, Ayalaan managed an India net collection of Rs. 3.2cr on its opening day. The sci-fi thriller drama, directed by R Ravikumar and produced by 24AM Studios and KJR Studios, exhibited a Tamil occupancy of 36.49% on Friday. Sivakarthikeyan aside, the star-studded cast comprised Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Know more about plotlines of both movies

Set in the pre-independence era, Captain Miller narrates the tale of a revolutionary (Dhanush) who, stirred by a brutal atrocity, rises against the British-led Indian military. On the other hand, Ayalaan delves into extraterrestrial life, portraying a group of friends befriending an alien while facing opposition from hostile scientists seeking to thwart their interstellar bond. Actor Siddharth has lent his voice to the titular alien character.

