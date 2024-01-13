'MaXXXine' star Mia Goth being sued by background actor—here's why

Mia Goth accused of battery by 'MaXXXine' background actor

Mia Goth—the star of the upcoming horror film MaXXXine—is facing a lawsuit for allegedly kicking background actor James Hunter in the head during filming. Per reports, Hunter has claimed he suffered a concussion from the incident in April last year. The movie, directed by Ti West and produced by A24, is the third installment in the X trilogy that includes X and Pearl (both released in 2022). Here's what exactly happened.

Details of incident that occurred on set

According to Variety, the lawsuit stated that Hunter was hired as a "Dead Parishioner" for three days. On the first day—during a night shoot—he reportedly lay on the ground covered in fake blood while enduring ants and mosquitoes. Goth was supposed to run past him, step over him, look down, and continue running. However, Hunter alleged on the fourth take, Goth nearly stepped on him, prompting him to complain to the second assistant director, who relayed his concern to Goth.

Goth accused of deliberately kicking, taunting him

In the following take, Hunter reportedly claimed that Goth kicked him intentionally in the head with her boot. He stated that after completing the scene, he encountered Goth in a bathroom where she "taunted, mocked and belittled" him "while daring him to do anything about it." On his drive home, Hunter felt lightheaded and had to pull over twice. The next day, his casting agency informed him that he was not needed for the next two days.

Hunter filed lawsuit against Goth, West, A24

Now, Hunter is suing Goth, director West, and production company A24 for "battery and wrongful termination." Per TMZ, he has sought at least $500,000 in damages in addition to punitive damages. Court documents obtained by the portal also revealed that no medical assistance was provided on set after the alleged kick caused the background actor severe pain and neck stiffness. Hunter claimed he experienced headaches, and was later diagnosed with a concussion.

Meanwhile, know more about 'MaXXXine'

MaXXXine, the upcoming installment in West's slasher trilogy, is set to conclude the chilling series. Currently in post-production and without a release date, the film sees the return of British actor Goth, reprising her role as Maxine, previously featured as the series's antagonist, Pearl/Maxine. Six years after the X farmstead massacre, Maxine, now in Los Angeles, pursues an acting career but faces a dark twist as bodies start falling around her once again.