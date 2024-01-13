'Joram' to 'Devdas': 5 Bollywood films part of Oscar Library

'Joram' to 'Devdas': 5 Bollywood films part of Oscar Library

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 09:24 pm Jan 13, 2024

Manoj Bajpayee-led 'Joram' has been included in the Academy's library

The most prestigious awards in showbiz, globally, are the Oscars, officially known as the Academy Awards. Last year, India had a proud moment at the Oscars ceremony when SS Rajamouli's RRR won an Academy Award for Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu). Moreover, many films from India have made it to the Oscar Library over the years. Here, we bring you five such Bollywood movies.

'Joram'

Joram is the latest Bollywood movie that has been added to the Academy's library. With Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, the film is a Devashish Makhija directorial. It is the third collaboration between the duo after 2016's Taandav and 2018's Bhonsle. Released theatrically in December 2023, Joram also featured Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Smita Tambe in pivotal roles.

'Guzaarish' (2010)

The 2010 Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial features Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It follows Ethan Mascarenhas (Roshan), a paralyzed musician-turned-radio jockey, who petitions a court to end his life. Despite average numbers at the box office, Guzaarish went on to earn praise from critics and viewers alike. Aditya Roy Kapoor was also seen in a supporting role in the film.

'Rock On!!' (2008)

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's 2008 film Rock On!! marked the acting debut of actor-director-writer-singer Farhan Akhtar. Co-starring Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Prachi Desai, and Luke Kenny, the movie went on to win the Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 2010 National Film Awards. Although it was an average film at the box office, the title went on to receive critical acclaim, winning several accolades.

'Chak De! India' (2007)

Directed by Shimit Amin, Chak De! India is one of the most successful films of 2007, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The sports drama also featured Sagarika Ghatge, Vidya Malvade, Shilpa Shukla, and Chitrashi Rawat, among others. The fictional story is reportedly inspired by the Indian women's hockey team's win at the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

'Devdas' (2002)

Starring SRK, Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles, Devdas is another Bhansali directorial in the Oscar Library. The critically acclaimed film, released in 2002, is based on writer Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1971 Bengali novel of the same name. While Khan essayed the titular role, Rai Bachchan and Dixit were seen as Paro and Chandramukhi.