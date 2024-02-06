Rashmika Mandanna delivered a blockbuster with 'Animal'

'Should actually consider it': Rashmika Mandanna addresses salary hike speculations

By Aikantik Bag 05:49 pm Feb 06, 2024

What's the story Rashmika Mandanna has gained pan-India fame with the humongous success of Pushpa: The Rise and Animal. Now, the actor has taken to social media and debunked rumors about her increased pay after Animal's success. In response to an online portal's claim that she now charges between Rs. 4 crore to Rs. 4.5 crore per film, she tweeted in her candid way.

Mandanna's take on the speculation

Mandanna playfully tweeted, "Says who I wonder... after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it... and if my producers ask why... then I'll just say 'media out there is saying this sir... and I think I should live up to their words... what do I do?'" The actor is currently working on Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun which is set for August 15 release.

