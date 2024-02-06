Taylor Swift spent a staggering $1,60,000 on gifts!

Here's what Taylor Swift did after her historic Grammys win

What's the story At the 66th Grammys, Taylor Swift scripted history by clinching her fourth Best Album award for Midnights. And, it looks like the 34-year-old sensation celebrated this success in style. Per reports, she generously gifted over 30 members of her behind-the-scenes crew extravagant presents from Cartier and Louis Vuitton, totaling $1,60,000. The US Sun reported that recipients were deeply touched by Swift's thoughtful gesture.

Details

Cartier to LV: These are the things she gifted

For the ladies, Swift personally selected elegant Cartier shoulder bags worth $2,100 each, and stunning $2,500 Cartier d'Amour necklaces crafted from 18K rose gold. She also chose chic LV handbags, specifically the $2,900 "Speedy Bandoulière 20 handbag" in a subtle pastel monogram print. Swift didn't forget the men on her team, opting for stylish LV accessories such as the $2,500 Nano Steamer small leather bag and the versatile $3,300 Christopher MM backpack.

Insights

Swift's generosity shone when she gifted this to truck drivers

This isn't the first time she has displayed her generosity to her team. Last year, Swift displayed her generosity by gifting each tour truck driver a remarkable bonus of $1,00,000. These dedicated truckers played a crucial role in transporting The Eras Tour equipment across the US. There were around 50 truck drivers on the tour.

Appreciation

When Swift gifted custom-made jacket to her boyfriend Travis Kelce

Swift previously gifted custom-made jackets and bags to her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes to celebrate their record-breaking touchdown combination. Speaking of Kelce, he recently praised Swift's upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, calling it "unbelievable." Set to release on April 19, Kelce has had a sneak peek at the album, which Swift unexpectedly announced at the Grammys. He also expressed admiration for her Grammy achievements, saying, "She's rewriting the history books herself."

Upcoming album

Know more about her upcoming album

On Tuesday, Swift dropped the tracklist of her forthcoming album which is neatly divided into four sides. Each side contains four songs. Side A comprises the Post Malone collaboration Fortnight and the title track. Side B highlights So Long, London and the Florence & The Machine collaboration in Florida. Side C features tracks like Guilty as Sin? Lastly, Side D presents intriguing titles such as The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.

