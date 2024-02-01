'Dune' film series features Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet

Denis Villeneuve confirms 'Dune Messiah' as his last 'Dune' film

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:07 am Feb 01, 2024

What's the story Denis Villeneuve, the acclaimed director behind the Dune film adaptations, recently revealed to Time magazine that his vision for the franchise will end with the third movie, Dune Messiah. This film is based on Frank Herbert's 1969 sequel of the same name. In his latest interview, Villeneuve stated that he no longer plans to make further installments of the Dune series after he has finished filming the third part. Here's everything you should know about it.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The first Dune film was released in 2021 and won big at the Oscars. The movie was nominated in a total of 10 categories at the Academy Awards, of which it won at least six awards. Previously, Villeneuve had talked about his dream to direct a trilogy. He believes that the third installment would fairly wrap up the franchise.

Future of 'Dune'

Warner Bros. could potentially continue the franchise using follow-up novels

In his latest interview, Villeneuve opened up on the future of the Dune films, saying, "Dune Messiah should be the last Dune movie for me." Although Herbert's book series continues with several more novels, the director has no plans to extend his involvement beyond the third film. However, Warner Bros. could potentially continue the franchise using Herbert's other six books and 14 additional novels written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, offering plenty of source material for future adaptations.

Cast on 'Dune 3'

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are enthusiastic about 'Dune Messiah'

Zendaya, who portrays Chani in Villeneuve's Dune movies, expressed her willingness to return for a third film in an interview with Fandango. She said, "Would we be down? I mean of course. Any time Denis calls it's a yes from me." Timothée Chalamet, the leading man of the franchise, also shared his enthusiasm with Total Film magazine, stating, "If the time and opportunity comes to complete the story with Messiah, I think we're all super enthusiastic about that."

Break before next?

Villeneuve may take a break before directing 'Dune Messiah'

Although Villeneuve is eager to direct Dune Messiah, he may need some time before diving into the project. Having spent the last six years making the Dune movies, he mentioned at a press conference in South Korea that he might take a break. "I don't know exactly when I will go back to Arrakis," Villeneuve said. "I might make a detour before just to go away from the sun. For my mental sanity, I might do something in between."