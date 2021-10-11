Timothee Chalamet shares first look as Willy Wonka on Instagram

Timothee Chalamet to portray Willy Wonka in his next

Timothee Chalamet is all set to portray the famous Willy Wonka in his upcoming movie and we can't get enough of his first look that has just dropped on the internet. Chalamet took to his Instagram handle to share his delightful first look from the sets of Wonka. The film will be a prequel to Roald Dahl's 1964 book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Chalamet: 'The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last'

"The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last ... WONKA," Chalamet wrote, sharing two photos with his fans on social media. In the first picture, Chalamet can be spotted donning the classic Willy Wonka hat and a purple velvet coat with snowflakes in the backdrop. Meanwhile, the second picture showed Wonka's walking cane with a wrapped present at the top.

Film to take us through the journey of young Wonka

Earlier, reports revealed Chalamet is gearing up for portraying Wonka, which had been essayed by Gene Wilder in 1971 and Johnny Depp in 2005. While the plot details are yet to be revealed, the prequel will take us through young Wonka's journey. Ever since Chalamet joined the cast of the film, his fans have been eagerly waiting to see him in the much-anticipated movie.

Chalamet to sing and dance in the film?

Helmed by Paddington director Paul King, the screenplay of Wonka has been written by him alongside Simon Farnaby. As it is a musical production, Chalamet's reps confirmed the actor will be singing and shaking a leg in the upcoming prequel. Meanwhile, Chalamet will be next seen in Warner Bros. film Dune, featuring a star-studded ensemble, including Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin, among others.

'Wonka' not releasing in 2021 or 2022

While the first look of him as Wonka is now out, fans have to wait for a long time to watch the film as it is not releasing anytime soon. Reportedly, the film is scheduled to release in 2023.