Ben Affleck's best directed movies

'Argo' to 'Air': Ben Affleck's best directorial ventures

By Namrata Ganguly 11:17 am Feb 01, 202411:17 am

What's the story Best known as one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood, Ben Affleck has also time and again proved his versatility when it came to directing and storytelling. While most of his films including his debut directorial Gone Baby Gone are in the crime genre, with his latest biographical sports film Air, he proved he can nail it all. Check out his best directorials.

Next Article

#1

'Gone Baby Gone' (2007)

In Affleck's feature directorial debut, Gone Baby Gone, a gripping crime drama unfolds in the streets of Boston. Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan star as detectives investigating the mysterious disappearance of a young girl. Affleck's adept storytelling and keen direction navigate complex moral dilemmas. Gone Baby Gone establishes him as a formidable director with a knack for compelling storytelling.

#2

'The Town' (2010)

In The Town, the gritty streets of Boston set the stage for a gripping crime thriller. Affleck also stars as a criminal leading a double life, torn between loyalty and the desire for a fresh start. The film skillfully combines intense action with poignant character exploration, showcasing his prowess behind the camera and solidifying his standing as a directorial force.

#3

'Argo' (2012)

Argo is a riveting political thriller based on true events during the Iranian Revolution. Affleck stars as a CIA specialist orchestrating a daring mission to rescue American hostages by posing as a Hollywood film crew. The film earned widespread acclaim and his direction garnered critical acclaim, including the Academy Award for Best Picture, solidifying his reputation as a skilled filmmaker.

#4

'Live by Night' (2016)

In the crime drama Live by Night, Affleck directs and stars as Joe Coughlin, a Prohibition-era gangster navigating the treacherous world of organized crime. The film weaves a tale of power, betrayal, and redemption against the backdrop of a tumultuous era. While stylishly shot, the film received mixed reviews for its ambitious scope. Affleck's direction showcases his flair for complex narratives and period pieces.

#5

'Air' (2023)

Affleck's latest directorial venture Air is based on the true story of the iconic collaboration of Nike's basketball shoe department and NBA legend Michael Jordan back in the 1980s. The film witnesses stellar performances by Affleck who plays the Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Matt Damon who portrays the sports marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro. Air won over both the critics and the audiences.