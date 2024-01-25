#1

Connie Nikas in 'Good Time' (2017)

In Good Time, Robert Pattinson takes on the role of Connie Nikas, a charismatic yet morally compromised character. As a small-time bank robber on the run, Connie's impulsive decisions lead to chaos and tragedy. Pattinson's compelling performance captures Connie's desperation and ruthlessness, making him an unlikable yet fascinating protagonist in the Safdie brothers' gritty and intense crime thriller.

#2

Amy Dunne in 'Gone Girl' (2014)

In Gone Girl, Amy Dunne, portrayed by Rosamund Pike, emerges as one of cinema's most intriguing yet unlikable protagonists. Craftily manipulating her own disappearance, Amy orchestrates a web of deceit, revealing a dark and calculating side. Pike's impeccable performance captures Amy's complexity, making her simultaneously fascinating and repulsive, solidifying Amy's place as one of the most unforgettable and unlikable characters in contemporary cinema.

#3

Lou Bloom in 'Nightcrawler' (2014)

In Nightcrawler, Jake Gyllenhaal embodies the role of Louis "Lou" Bloom, a morally ambiguous and unscrupulous protagonist. As a freelance crime journalist, Lou's ruthless ambition drives him to manipulate crime scenes for sensational footage. Gyllenhaal's portrayal captures Lou's chilling lack of empathy, making him one of cinema's most unlikable heroes. Lou's relentless pursuit of success at any cost leaves audiences both captivated and disturbed.

#4

Mark Zuckerberg in 'The Social Network' (2010)

Jesse Eisenberg portrays Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook, as a complex and often unlikable protagonist in the film The Social Network. Eisenberg captures Zuckerberg's brilliance and ambition, but also his social insensitivity and cutthroat business tactics. The character's drive to success, coupled with strained interpersonal relationships, paints Zuckerberg as one of the most unlikable leads in contemporary cinematic narratives.

#5

Patrick Bateman in 'American Psycho' (2000)

Christian Bale's portrayal of Patrick Bateman in American Psycho remains iconic. In this psychological thriller, Bateman epitomizes the most unlikable protagonist—a wealthy, charismatic, and psychopathic investment banker. Bale's chilling performance captures Bateman's narcissism, sadism, and moral bankruptcy, leaving an indelible mark as one of cinema's most disturbing and unforgettable characters, even more than a decade after the film's release.