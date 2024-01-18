'Coco & Nut': Pranutan Bahl to make Hollywood debut

By Aikantik Bag Jan 18, 2024

'Coco & Nut' is currently in pre-production stage

Pranutan Bahl, the granddaughter of Indian icon Nutan, and actor-filmmaker Rahsaan Noor are set to star in Coco & Nut, a bilingual romantic comedy. As per Deadline, the film is a "spirit-lifting romance," and will be shot in Chicago and follows an ambitious young woman (Bahl) trying to save her marriage with help from her college sweetheart (Noor). Apart from acting, Noor is set to helm the movie. He also co-wrote the screenplay with Raghav Murali and Priyamvada Singh.

Production details and theme of the film

Coco & Nut is bankrolled by Hamilton Moving Pictures's Chad Shields, alongside Ranjith Rajasekharan and Raghav Murali, with Noor's Ziryab Films and Henry Leong's Macuverse. It will be shot in English and Hindi from June to July 2024. Noor revealed that the screenplay was inspired by a text message he received from his college sweetheart and will explore, "the intricate relationship dynamics faced by Millennials and Gen Z; exploring the trend of delayed marriage and its impact on modern love."

Bahl and Noor's careers in a nutshell

Bahl comes from a renowned acting family, including her father, TV and film actor Mohnish Bahl, and her late grandmother, legendary actor Nutan. Bollywood star Kajol happens to be her aunt. Bahl made her debut in Salman Khan's 2019 film Notebook and later appeared in ZEE5 Global's 2021 comedy Helmet. Noor is returning to direction after his 2018 feature Bengali Beauty.