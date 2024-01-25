Box office collection: 'Captain Miller' is on autopilot mode
Tamil cinema is all about thinking out of the box and the recently released Captain Miller has emerged to be a pure masterclass for actioners. In India, currently, action drams are raining crazily and are about to reach a saturation point. The recently released Dhanush-headlined film has become a box office success and is marching toward the Rs. 50 crore mark in India.
Aiming to shift gears on the weekend
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Arun Matheswaran directorial earned Rs. 59 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 45.22 crore in India. The movie is holding the fort quite well, hence an interesting weekend lies ahead. The critically acclaimed film has been praised for its themes and layered storytelling. The project is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films.