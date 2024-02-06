Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' album will have 16 songs!

Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tracklist is here!

By Tanvi Gupta 10:30 am Feb 06, 202410:30 am

What's the story Taylor Swift left Swifties in awe as she announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, at the 66th Grammy Awards. After bagging Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, Swift disclosed the "secret project" she had been working on for two years, "which is that my brand new album comes out April 19." Intensifying the buzz, Swift revealed the entire tracklist for the upcoming album on Tuesday.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Grammys held a double celebration for Swifties as Swift not only announced her upcoming album but also made history by clinching her fourth Grammy Award for Album of the Year. This achievement places her ahead of legends like Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon, who all have three wins in the same category. Swift's upcoming album, her 11th, follows the critical and commercial success of Midnights (2022) and aligns with her ongoing global tour, The Eras Tour.

Details

Album divided into four sides, featuring collaborations

The album's tracklist is neatly divided into four sides, each featuring four songs. Side A comprises the Post Malone collaboration Fortnight and the title track. Side B highlights So Long, London and the Florence & The Machine collaboration Florida. Side C features tracks like Guilty as Sin? and I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can). Lastly, Side D presents intriguing titles such as I Can Do It With a Broken Heart and The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.

Twitter Post

Check out the list of all songs

Speculations

Is Swift's album about ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn?

Swift—renowned for her candid exploration of past relationships in her music—has once again ignited speculation with the new album. Some keen observers couldn't help but note the significance of April 19. It marks exactly one year since Swift's well-publicized dinner with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, coinciding with the couple unfollowing Swift's ex, Joe Alwyn. Notably, Swift and Alwyn were together for six years and parted ways in early 2023. Currently, Swift is dating NFL star Travis Kelce.

Hint

Another hint: Alwyn was on a 'tortured men's club'

Fans eagerly shared their theories on X. One user's tweet hinted at a WhatsApp group called the "tortured men's club," which supposedly involved Alwyn and Irish actor Paul Mescal. This isn't the first time Swift has immortalized his ex-boyfriends in her lyrics. Previously, she penned Picture to Burn for her high school beau Jordan Alford. In another instance, Forever and Always was purportedly penned for Joe Jonas.