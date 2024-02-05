Taylor Swift won two awards at the 66th Grammy Awards

Taylor makes history with fourth Album of the Year Grammy

By Isha Sharma 11:23 am Feb 05, 202411:23 am

What's the story Taylor Swift has become synonymous with scripting history. At the recently concluded 66th Grammy Awards, Swift added another remarkable achievement to her illustrious resume by securing her fourth Grammy Award for Album of the Year. She has now surpassed legends like Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon, who each have three wins in this category. Swift won the award for Midnights (2022).

Competition

Other nominees in the category; more records by Swift

Midnights battled it out with Boygenius (The Record), Janelle Monáe (The Age of Pleasure), Batiste (World Music Radio), Del Rey (Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd), Cyrus (Endless Summer Vacation), Rodrigo (Guts), and SZA (SOS). Swift's earlier AOTY wins came in the form of Fearless in 2010, 1989 in 2016, and Folklore in 2020. Separately, Swift already has more No. 1 albums than any other woman (12) and the highest-grossing tour in history (an estimated $1B).

Swift's other win

New album announcement and future goals

Interestingly, Midnights also won the trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album. During her acceptance speech, Swift announced that she would be dropping a new album called The Tortured Poets Department on April 19. While Beyoncé currently holds the record for most Grammy wins by an artist with 32 awards, Swift has amassed 14 lifetime wins. Now, to match Beyoncé's record, she'll need another 18 Grammys.

Acceptance speech

Swift expressed gratitude in her speech

During her acceptance speech, Swift said, "For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much, it makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too." Swift was given the award by the iconic singer and five-time Grammy winner Celine Dion.

Twitter Post

Check out Swift's winning speech here

'Midnights'

Know more about the record-setting album 'Midnights'

Midnights came out in October 2022 and contains tracks such as Lavender Haze, Maroon, Anti-Hero, Snow on the Beach, You're on Your Own Kid, Vigilante Shit, Karma, and Sweet Nothing. Swift once said about Midnights, "[It's about] 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life" and "a journey through terrors and sweet dreams." She has also termed it "a visual album."