What's the story Hrithik Roshan is a giant movie star and with each passing film, his stardom is growing by folds. The actor reunited with Siddharth Anand for another actioner titled Fighter and it has been raking in quite well at the box office. After its second weekend, the movie has reportedly surpassed the Rs. 300 crore mark globally and is currently seeking momentum on weekdays.

Aiming for the Rs. 200 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the aerial actioner earned Rs. 13 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 175.75 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and viewers across the spectrum. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.

