'Artists for ceasefire!': Annie Lennox asserts at Grammy Awards 2024

By Aikantik Bag 10:31 am Feb 05, 202410:31 am

What's the story At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Scottish singer-songwriter Annie Lennox made a powerful statement during her tribute performance for the late Sinéad O'Connor. Joined by '80s icons Wendy & Lisa, Lennox delivered an emotional rendition of O'Connor's classic Nothing Compares 2 U. As the song came to an end, Lennox raised her fist, passionately exclaiming, "Artists for ceasefire! Peace in the world!"

Lennox's advocacy and open letter to President Biden

Lennox has been using her social media presence to advocate for a ceasefire in Palestine and Israel. In October 2023, she was among numerous artists who signed an open letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to "honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay - an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages." However, Biden has not yet publicly supported a ceasefire.

