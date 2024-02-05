Check winners from the 66th Grammy Awards

By Isha Sharma Feb 05, 2024

What's the story The 66th annual Grammy Awards—hailed as the biggest night in world music—took place on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The who's who of Hollywood music, such as Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, and Billie Eilish were nominated in different categories. Here's a roundup of all the major winners of the star-studded evening.

Record of the Year

Eilish (What Was I Made For?; Barbie), Boygenius (Not Strong Enough), Jon Batiste (Worship), Cyrus (Flowers), Rodrigo (Vampire), SZA (Kill Bill), Swift (Anti-Hero), and Victoria Monét (On My Mama) were nominated for Record of the Year. Cyrus's Flowers dominated in this category. Cyrus penned the song with Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack, while the production was by Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson.

Album of the Year

Midnights by Swift emerged victorious in the Album of the Year category, having trumped competitors such as Boygenius (The Record), Janelle Monáe (The Age of Pleasure), Batiste (World Music Radio), Del Rey (Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd), Cyrus (Endless Summer Vacation), Rodrigo (Guts), and SZA (SOS). The award was presented by five-time Grammy winner Celine Dion.

Song of the Year

Eilish's What Was I Made For? (from Barbie) became the Song of the Year! It whizzed past other competitors such as Dua Lipa for Dance the Night (from Barbie) Batiste for Butterfly, Del Rey for A&W, Cyrus for Flowers, Rodrigo for Vampire, SZA for Kill Bill, and Swift for Anti-Hero. It was produced by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Finneas O'Connell.

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Best Pop Vocal Album Award was snagged by Swift for Midnights. She was competing with Ed Sheeran for Subtract, Kelly Clarkson for Chemistry, Cyrus for Endless Summer Vacation, and Rodrigo for Guts. Midnights was released in October 2022 and comprises songs such as Anti-Hero, Snow on the Beach, You're On Your Own Kid, and Midnight Rain.

Best Rock Album

This Is Why by the rock band Paramore clinched the Best Rock Album Award. Other competitors were Foo Fighters for But Here We Are, Greta Van Fleet for Starcatcher, Metallica for 72 Seasons, and Queens of the Stone Age for In Times New Roman... Paramore comprises Hayley Williams, Taylor York, and Zac Farro. Its other popular songs include The Only Exception and Misery Business.

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Film and TV)

This was an interesting, competitive category, with the nominees being John Williams for The Fabelmans and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ludwig Göransson for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Oppenheimer, and Ronson and Wyatt for Barbie. Göransson swept this category for Oppenheimer. He is also known for projects such as Marley & Me, Tenet, and Venom.

Best New Artist

Coco Jones, Gracie Abrams, Fred Again.., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Noah Kahan, Victoria Monét, and The War and Treaty were nominated in the Best New Artist category. Monét lifted the trophy. She debuted in 2023 through the album Jaguar II and became worldwide famous due to her hit single On My Mama. She was nominated in seven categories at the 66th Grammys.