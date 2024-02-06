Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are reportedly expecting their second child

Anushka Sharma is trending on X; here's why

What's the story If you are someone who follows X (formerly Twitter) trends closely, you would know that Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has been on the trends on Tuesday. Interestingly, not under the entertainment section but it's the cricket category where she is trending. It is so because of cricketer Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh's comment that has forced netizens to draw comparisons between the two cricketer-wives.

Why does this story matter?

Sharma, the wife of Indian star batter Virat Kohli, has always been in the news both for her films and for her husband's career. She isn't new to trolling and has been attacked several times for Kohli's performances. They're also one of the most loved celebrity couples. Recently, former South African skipper AB de Villiers revealed that the couple is expecting their second child.

Before knowing why Sharma's trending, know about Sajdeh's online stir

It all started with Sajdeh commenting on Smash Sport's post of Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mark Boucher's interview wherein he justified the decision to name Hardik Pandya as the captain instead of Rohit. Though her husband has been tight-lipped about the captaincy issue, Sajdeh took to the comments section and said, "So many things wrong with this."

This is why Sharma is trending on X

Soon after Sajdeh's comment gained traction, a section of social media users dragged the Bollywood actor into it, saying how she has refrained from commenting on Kohli's loss of captaincy on social media. "Anushka Sharma never reacted like this in any of Virat Kohli's professional matters," wrote one X user while slamming Sajdeh on speaking about the captaincy issue involving her husband.

Users came out in Sajdeh's support, too

Although many tried to troll Sajdeh for her thoughts on Boucher's interview, there were also those who felt nothing was wrong with Sajdeh speaking her mind. A user wrote: "Ritika Sajdeh single-handedly fighting with all the dogs of Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma won in life!" "She is just supporting her husband!! Like a queen," said another user on the microblogging platform.

Fans debated whether Sharma-Sajdeh should defend their husbands

What's the MI captaincy issue?

MI, in December, replaced Rohit with Pandya as its new skipper, upsetting many fans. Explaining this decision in a recent podcast, Boucher said, "I think it was purely a cricketing decision. We saw the window period to get Hardik back as a player. For me, it's a transition phase. A lot of people don't understand in India. People get quite emotional..."

