Babar Azam accomplishes 3,500 runs in T20 cricket: Stats

1/7

Sports 3 min read

Babar Azam accomplishes 3,500 runs in T20 cricket: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:57 pm Jan 12, 202403:57 pm

Babar Azam became the fourth batter to complete 3,500 T20I runs (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Babar Azam has become the first Pakistan batter to accomplish 3,500 runs in T20I cricket. The iconic batter completed the milestone in the first T20I against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on January 12. Babar unlocked the milestone with his 15th run against the Kiwis. Overall, he is only the fourth batter to accomplish 3,500 runs in this format. Here's more

2/7

First Pakistani to complete 3,500 runs in T20I cricket

Babar is the highest run-getter in T20I cricket for Pakistan and he also becomes the first to achieve this milestone in this format. No other Pakistani batter has even touched the 3,000-run mark in T20Is. Mohammad Rizwan is second with 2,822 runs followed by Mohammad Hafeez in third with 2,514 runs in this format. Only four Pakistani batters own 2,000-plus T20I runs.

3/7

Fourth batter to accomplish this T20I milestone

Babar becomes only the fourth batter in T20I cricket to complete the runs tally of 3,500 runs. The 29-year-old has joined the list of superstars which includes Virat Kohli (4,008), Rohit Sharma (3,853), and Martin Guptill (3,531).

4/7

A look at his overall T20I numbers

The dasher has raced to 3,542 runs in 105 matches at an average of 41.67. Babar has smashed three centuries and 31 fifties in this format. He has also maintained a strike rate of 128.84. In 269 T20 matches, the 29-year-old has amassed 9,519 runs at an average of 43.66 . He has returned with 10 centuries and 78 fifties in the shortest format.

5/7

Babar became the joint-fastest to 3,000 T20I runs

Earlier in 2022, Babar completed 3,000 T20I runs in 81 innings with an 87-run knock against England. He became the joint-fastest to the milestone matching Kohli's achievement. At that time, he became only the fifth batter to complete 3,000 runs in T20I cricket.

6/7

Babar completes 9,500 T20 runs

With his 38th run, Babar completed 9,500 runs in T20 cricket. He has now raced to 9,519 runs in 269 games as his average of 43.66. Only Shoaib Malik (12,993) has accumulated more runs in the format among Pakistan internationals. He has hammered 78 fifties and 10 centuries in T20 cricket. Only Chris Gayle with 22 T20 tons is ahead of him.

7/7

Pick of the Pakistan batters

Babar slammed a 35-ball 57 against NZ in a losing cause. He slammed six boundaries and two maximums. He added 27 runs with Fakhar Zaman before stitching a 40-run stand with Iftikhar Ahmed. He later, compiled 29 runs with Azam Khan. Although they lost wickets, Babar kept the scoreboard moving. Despite his heroics, Pakistan were bundled out for 180, falling short by 46 runs.