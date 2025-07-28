Hyderabad police bust illegal surrogacy, sperm trafficking racket; 10 arrested

The Hyderabad police have busted a major illegal surrogacy and sperm trafficking racket, arresting at least 10 people, including a doctor. The operation was centered around the Universal Srushti Fertility Centre in Regimental Bazaar, Secunderabad. The case came to light after a couple discovered that their surrogate-born child had no genetic connection with them.

Investigation initiated How the investigation unfolded The couple, who had paid ₹35 lakh for surrogacy services at the clinic, filed a complaint after their request for DNA testing was repeatedly delayed. They then conducted independent tests, which confirmed that the child was not theirs biologically. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone-Hyderabad) S Rashmi Perumal said, "The operation allegedly involved luring poor people into surrogacy and the illicit inter-state transfer of reproductive materials."

Doctor's confession More fertility centers may be involved in this racket When confronted with the DNA evidence, Dr. Namrata admitted to a "mix-up" but soon went missing. This prompted the couple to approach the police in Gopalapuram. In response, police launched late-night raids at the fertility center, interrogating staff and seizing crucial documents for forensic examination. The investigation revealed an interstate network involved in illegal sperm and egg collection across states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.