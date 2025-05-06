Telangana: 2 NEET students end lives over fear of failing
What's the story
In a heartbreaking incident, two aspiring medical students from Telangana ended their lives separately over fear of failing the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam.
The victims, Janga Pooja and Rayi Manoj Kumar, both allegedly hanged themselves.
The former was from Jagtial district, while the latter was from Adilabad district.
Student profile
Pooja's struggle with NEET exam
Pooja had appeared for the NEET exam in 2023 but didn't get the desired results. To overcome the disappointment, she joined a coaching class to prepare for subsequent attempts at the highly competitive exam.
On May 4, she appeared for the test again but was overwhelmed with fear and anxiety about how she would perform.
Student profile
Kumar's distress over NEET exam performance
Kumar, another NEET aspirant, also fell prey to the pressure of not performing well in the exam.
The son of a teacher, he had been preparing for the crucial test in Hyderabad.
After returning home subsequent to his attempt at the NEET exam on May 4, he tragically ended his life.
Exam significance
NEET exam: A high-stakes test for medical aspirants
The NEET is an all-India medical entrance exam in India, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It acts as a gateway to undergraduate medical and dental courses for aspiring students.
This year, over 22 lakh candidates registered for the exam held on May 4. Results are expected to be out on June 14 later this year.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).