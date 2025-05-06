What's the story

Preparations are in full swing in Hyderabad, as the city gears up to host the prestigious 72nd Miss World 2025 beauty pageant.

The Miss World beauty pageant will take place from May 7 to May 31 in Hyderabad, India. With contestants from 140 countries, the event will be a grand affair.

Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao noted this year's pageant will not just focus on beauty and talent but also promote Telangana's culture and attract foreign tourists.