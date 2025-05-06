Everything to know about Miss World 2025 happening in Hyderabad
What's the story
Preparations are in full swing in Hyderabad, as the city gears up to host the prestigious 72nd Miss World 2025 beauty pageant.
The Miss World beauty pageant will take place from May 7 to May 31 in Hyderabad, India. With contestants from 140 countries, the event will be a grand affair.
Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao noted this year's pageant will not just focus on beauty and talent but also promote Telangana's culture and attract foreign tourists.
Schedule
Contestants from across the globe are to visit tourist attractions
Contestants from across the globe will reach Hyderabad by Wednesday.
The grand opening ceremony is planned for Saturday at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium with traditional Telangana folk and tribal dance.
During their stay, the participants will visit the state's various tourist attractions like Chowmahalla Palace, Ramappa Temple, Buddhavanam, Pochampally, Yadagirigutta Temple, etc.
Events
Key events leading up to the Miss World 2025 finale
The Miss World Sports Finale will be held on May 17 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, and the Continental Finale on May 20 and 21 at T-Hub.
The Miss World Talent Finale will be conducted on May 22 at Shilpakala Vedika, and a head-to-head challenge final on May 23 at ISB.
The Miss World Top Model and Fashion Finale will be held on May 24 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, and a jewelry and pearl show on May 25.
Conclusion
Grand finale on May 31 to conclude Miss World 2025
The grand finale of Miss World 2025 will be held at HITEX on May 31.
The reigning Miss World, Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic, will crown the winner.
The event is expected to be a major highlight, attracting global attention to Hyderabad and the state of Telangana.
Miss India Nandini Gupta will be competing for the coveted crown this year and has already arrived in Hyderabad.