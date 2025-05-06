What's the story

Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Singham Again, has released the teaser of his latest short film, Jahaan- The Last Gift.

Directed by Rahul Shetty, the movie was screened at Waves 2025 recently, sparking conversations about environmental awareness and human accountability.

The film explores the bitter truths of climate change and human apathy through a mix of amazing visuals and powerful storytelling.