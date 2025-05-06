'Jahaan' teaser out: Tiger Shroff's short film tackles climate crisis
What's the story
Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Singham Again, has released the teaser of his latest short film, Jahaan- The Last Gift.
Directed by Rahul Shetty, the movie was screened at Waves 2025 recently, sparking conversations about environmental awareness and human accountability.
The film explores the bitter truths of climate change and human apathy through a mix of amazing visuals and powerful storytelling.
Teaser release
'Sometimes the end is the new beginning'
Sharing the film's teaser on his Instagram account, Shroff wrote, "Sometimes the end is the new beginning. Happy to be a part of this short film with such a powerful message directed by my bro @rahuldid. Need of the hour #mothernature #saveourplanet #healtheworld #Jahaan #teaseroutnow."
Produced by R.D. Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and RS Studios, the film urges viewers to reconnect with nature and think about their legacy.
Directorial achievement
'Jahaan' marks a significant milestone for director Shetty
The teaser opens with Shroff finding his way through a polluted city, one littered with plastic and burning forests, only to wake up from a dream, shocked.
Notably, Jahaan marks a landmark for director Shetty and is backed by Remo D'Souza, Lizelle D'Souza, and RS Dance Studios.