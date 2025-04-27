What's the story

After a slight delay owing to several controversies, director Ananth Mahadevan has finally unveiled his film Phule, featuring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa.

The film is based on the lives of social reformers Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule.

In an interview with Indulge Express, Mahadevan opened up about the film's relevance, preparation process, and the challenges he faced during its making.