Aamir calls his 'Sitaare Zameen Par' character insulting, rude
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently spilled some interesting beans about his character in the upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par.
The PK actor claimed that his role as Gulshan in the movie is "exactly opposite" to what he played (Ram Shankar Nikumbh) in the 2007 spiritual prequel Taare Zameen Par.
He called Gulshan "rude, politically incorrect," and "insulting" to everyone around him.
Khan revealed this during a recent interaction with his China fan club posted on X.
Character evolution
Khan's character transforms in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Khan elaborated how his character Gulshan fights with his wife and mother, and even "beats up his senior coach."
He called Gulshan a man with "a lot of internal problems," whose journey is the crux of the film.
The story is how he changes with the film; how differently abled people teach him what it is to be a good human being.
Film details
'Sitaare Zameen Par' is a remake of Spanish film 'Champions'
Khan also revealed Sitaare Zameen Par is a thematic sequel of Taare Zameen Par and a remake of the Spanish film Champions.
Directed by RS Prasanna, the film also stars Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles.
While the official release date of the film has not been announced, reports claim that Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to hit the screens on June 20, 2025.
Marketing plan
Trailer release and promotional strategy for 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
The makers of Sitaare Zameen Par are planning to attach the movie's trailer to Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie Raid 2, which releases on May 1.
An insider told Pinkvilla, "The idea is to communicate the date directly to the cinema-going audience, and Raid 2 is a film which is expected to do well at the box office. This is his plan at the moment, but knowing Aamir, there could be last-minute changes too."