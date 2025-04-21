What's the story

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently spilled some interesting beans about his character in the upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par.

The PK actor claimed that his role as Gulshan in the movie is "exactly opposite" to what he played (Ram Shankar Nikumbh) in the 2007 spiritual prequel Taare Zameen Par.

He called Gulshan "rude, politically incorrect," and "insulting" to everyone around him.

Khan revealed this during a recent interaction with his China fan club posted on X.