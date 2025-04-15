What's the story

Rising star Sharvari has bagged the coveted female lead role in Ranveer Singh's Don 3.

The news comes just after her successful stint in films like Munjya, Maharaj, and Vedaa.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Sharvari and one more actress were being considered. But she has managed to bag the role. The team at Excel Entertainment is excited to have her on board."