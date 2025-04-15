Sharvari joins Ranveer Singh starrer 'Don 3': Report
What's the story
Rising star Sharvari has bagged the coveted female lead role in Ranveer Singh's Don 3.
The news comes just after her successful stint in films like Munjya, Maharaj, and Vedaa.
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Sharvari and one more actress were being considered. But she has managed to bag the role. The team at Excel Entertainment is excited to have her on board."
Film timeline
'Don 3' filming schedule and Sharvari's future projects
The filming for Don 3 is expected to start by late 2025.
This timeline coincides with Sharvari's promotional duties for Alpha, which releases on Christmas.
Singh is also expected to finish his commitments for Aditya Dhar's action thriller before he starts working on Don 3.
Earlier, Kiara Advani was set to star in Don 3.
However, she stepped down from the much-anticipated project due to her pregnancy.
Franchise connections
Sharvari's association with successful film franchises
Sharvari's role in Don 3 further adds to her ever-growing list of successful film franchises.
She's already a part of the Maddock horror-comedy universe with Munjya and the YRF Spy Universe with Alpha.
The Maharaj actor is also said to have signed on for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming project, marking her entry into diverse genres.