The sequel to 'Singh Is Kinng' is in the works, with a new character replacing Akshay Kumar's Happy Singh.

The film's creator, Singh, is eyeing Ranveer Singh for the lead role, with Diljit Dosanjh as a backup.

Comedy directors Priyadarshan or Anees Bazmee are being considered to helm the project, promising a fun-filled sequel.

'Singh Is Kinng 2' is happening!

Who will lead 'Singh Is Kinng' sequel: Ranveer or Diljit

By Isha Sharma 10:15 am Nov 11, 202410:15 am

What's the story Producer Shailendra Singh has confirmed to Mid-day that he will be making a sequel to the 2008 Bollywood blockbuster, Singh Is Kinng. After a seven-year-long journey and overcoming several hurdles, he has finally managed to get the title's rights from original producer Vipul A Shah. Singh Is Kinng 2 will go on floors in October 2025 and is slated to release in 2026.

New protagonist

'Singh Is Kinng 2' to introduce a new character

The sequel won't have the original film's protagonist, Happy Singh, essayed by Akshay Kumar. Instead, a new character will be introduced. Singh told Mid-day, "I had gifted the title to Akshay Kumar and they tried to make part two but I asked them to return the title as I wanted to make a sequel." "After 12 years of going back and forth with Vipul and Akshay, I finally got the title three years ago."

Casting considerations

Singh's first choice for the lead role is Ranveer Singh

Singh has said he wants Ranveer Singh to play the lead in the sequel. He said, "My first choice is Ranveer Singh." "We reached out to his manager on Saturday. His energy, cheekiness and fun fit the character." But if talks with him don't work out, Diljit Dosanjh is being eyed as a replacement.

Directorial choices

Singh's directorial preferences for 'Singh Is Kinng 2'

For the director's chair, Singh has shown interest in comedy geniuses Priyadarshan or Anees Bazmee. He feels either of the two acclaimed directors would be an amazing fit for the project. This decision is yet to be finalized and will play a major role in determining the style of Singh Is Kinng 2. Meanwhile, watch Singh Is Kinng on Amazon Prime Video.