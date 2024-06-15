In brief Simplifying... In brief Fardeen Khan, known for his comedic role in 'No Entry', initially had doubts about his ability to perform comedy.

'No Entry': Fardeen Khan had a 'lot of apprehension' initially

By Isha Sharma 12:47 pm Jun 15, 202412:47 pm

What's the story After stepping away from showbiz for 14 years, Fardeen Khan has recently returned with Netflix's Heeramandi. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Khan reminisced about his career, revealing that he maintained contact with Salman Khan during his hiatus. When asked about reaching out to industry friends upon his return, Khan stated, "Salman, I have been in touch with pretty much throughout." He also spoke about his initial reservations about starring in No Entry.

Khan was 'not sure' about the film initially

Khan discussed his initial doubts about taking on a comedic role in No Entry but was convinced by producer Boney Kapoor. He recalled, "When I saw [Charlie Chaplin], I said, 'Boney, I am not sure I'd be able to do this.' I had a lot of apprehension. It was an out-and-out comedic kind of role." No Entry was an official remake of CC. However, Kapoor told him, "I've seen what you've done in Khushi."

Khan's journey from 'Khushi' to 'No Entry'

Khan disclosed how his comedic role in the 2003 film Khushi paved the way for his casting in No Entry. He shared, "Khushi is what got the comedy thing going." "I mean, acting comedically. There were a couple of scenes in Khushi where I had to be funny, whether it was the drunken scene or a couple of other scenes. And that's how No Entry came to me, actually."

Experience with Anees Bazmee and upcoming projects

Khan praised No Entry director Anees Bazmee for his understanding of comedy. "His writing is just so brilliant; he understands the genre so well. He really gives you these wonderful scenes, punchlines, and characters." Reflecting on his work in No Entry, he stated, "It was a great experience. No Entry kind of freed me up completely." Khan is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming movie Khel Khel Mein, scheduled to hit theaters on August 15.