The sequel will now star Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor, with production starting in December.

'Ghar ki baat hai': Anil on 'No Entry 2' exclusion

By Isha Sharma 10:49 am Jun 21, 2024

What's the story Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has finally spoken about being replaced in the sequel to the successful 2005 comedy, No Entry. In a recent interview with DNA, Anil responded to his replacement by stating, "Ghar ki baat hai, ghar mein rehne do. Usse kya discuss karna (It's a personal matter, why should we discuss it)." The original film was produced by his brother Boney Kapoor and was a major hit for both of them. It co-starred Fardeen Khan and Salman Khan.

Family dynamics

'Boney is never wrong'

Boney had previously disclosed that Anil was upset about not being included in No Entry 2. Responding to these claims, Anil said, "Dekho ghar ki baat ko kya discuss karna (Look, what is there to discuss about the family matters). And, he (Boney) is never wrong." Boney had earlier said that Anil was not communicating with him properly due to his disappointment over the news of his replacement.

Sequel update

'No Entry 2' cast and production details revealed

No Entry 2 will now feature Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor. Anees Bazmee is set to return as the director for the sequel which is scheduled to begin production in December. The original film revolved around two married men played by Anil and Fardeen who find themselves in trouble due to their womanizing friend Prem, portrayed by Salman.

Career shifts

Anil's comments on replacement in 'Welcome 3'

During the launch of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, which Anil is set to host, he also addressed being replaced in another franchise, Welcome To The Jungle. He stated, "Recently, I was replaced in two places in films. Now, what is the reason I don't know. But these things happen. We are just doing our jobs with sincerity and honesty." His character in both films was well-received by audiences and critics alike.