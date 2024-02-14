'Fighter' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Fighter' is slow yet steady

By Aikantik Bag 10:39 am Feb 14, 2024

What's the story Siddharth Anand is one of the most sought-after directors in Bollywood and is known for delivering massive money spinners. After the humongous success of Pathaan, the expectations were very high from the director's Fighter and the film has been quite decent at the box office. The movie is marching toward the Rs. 350 crore mark globally and is seeking gradual momentum.

Inching closer to the Rs. 200 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the actioner earned Rs. 1.1 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 199.15 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics and praise from viewers. The star-studded cast includes Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover, among others. The project is bankrolled by Marflix Pictures and Viacom18 Studios.

