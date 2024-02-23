'The Crew' is slated to release on March 29

'The Crew': Kareena, Tabu, Kriti win hearts with first-look images

By Aikantik Bag 02:06 pm Feb 23, 202402:06 pm

What's the story Passengers! Are you all ready to fly with The Crew? Yes, the highly anticipated comedy headlined by Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon is set to hit the theaters on March 29. The makers took to social media to reveal the same and dropped some suave posters featuring the actors as the airline cabin crew.

Cast and crew of the film

While unveiling the poster, Balaji Motion Pictures penned, "Time to Fake it. Meet the #Crew!" The cast includes Diljit Dosanjh, Saswata Chatterjee, and Rajesh Sharma. The film also features a cameo by comedian Kapil Sharma. The project is helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan and is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor.

