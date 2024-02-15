Prakash Jha will next direct 'Janadesh'

What's the story Acclaimed director-actor-screenwriter-producer Prakash Jha is celebrated for helming films with a political and social spine, such as Gangaajal, Apaharan, Raajneeti, Satyagraha, and Mrityudand, among many others. Eight-time National Film Awardee Jha, whose last directorial project was Bobby Deol starrer MX Player's web series Aashram, recently spoke to ANI and offered insights into his next film, titled Janadesh.

'Janadesh' to focus on understanding democracy

During the interview, Jha clarified that "Janadesh is not a political film." He explained, "Janadesh is about understanding democracy. If I start from this point that I want to tell a story about democracy, then I will not be able to find it. But there will be stories which will bring out what has really happened to democracy." Jha didn't spill beans about the cast or the tentative release date of the project.

'I don't think I make very revolutionary films'

Jha further shared how the evolving socio-political landscape has been the backbone of his filmmaking. He stated, "People think that I make very revolutionary films. Though, I don't think so. I'm just trying to tell the stories which are existing or which develop [over time]." "For the past five or six years, I've been completely consumed by the idea as to why democracy [globally] has failed. There is a sense of insecurity...I think something new will come, will happen."

He also spoke about the existing boycott culture

Jha spoke about the boycott culture that threatened to engulf Bollywood not too long ago, too. He opined, "There is only five percent of the population who trolls, and what is the need to be afraid of those who are on social media. People say to boycott this or that film or boycott Shah Rukh Khan's film [Pathaan], but did it happen?" "If a film is not made well, then even Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biography won't work."

Take a quick look at Jha's career

Jha's debut directorial feature was Hip Hip Hurray in 1984, starring Raj Kiran, Deepti Naval, and Satish Anand, and written by Gulzar. He then followed it up with films (usually multistarrers) such as Parinati, Bandish, and Loknayak, among others. As an actor, Jha has appeared in projects such as Saand Ki Aankh, Matto Ki Saikil, and his own films, Jai Gangaajal and Raajneeti. He's reportedly currently working on Laal Batti, a socio-political web series headlined by Nana Patekar.