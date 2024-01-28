Pan-Indian approach

She has aimed for pan-Indian presence since beginning

Emphasizing that her ambition has always been to work across industries, Haasan said, "For me, it's not a pan-India fever." "If you look back to the interviews I have given 11 years ago, I have always aimed at being pan-Indian and I have always used that word 'pan-Indian,'" she added. To note, the Luck actor has been part of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films, and last year, also featured in a British film, The Eye.

Social media and OTT

Importance of OTT and comparison with other actors

Acknowledging the impact of social media in contemporary times, Haasan noted, "At the time I started there was no social media, OTT... More people would have seen...more of my work but I am happy for every journey and phase." On comparison with her contemporaries, she opined, "I have never really compared myself to a contemporary male actor or female actor. I have just followed a path in my career which has felt natural to me at the time."

Music career

Haasan's music career and future plans

Besides being an established actor, Haasan is a renowned playback singer and independent musician. Her latest single, Monster Machine, was released to positive responses from the listeners. Thanking them, Haasan revealed that there are many surprises up her sleeve, "There is a lot more music coming and I am still overwhelmed with all the response to Monster Machine and have more music coming out." "I am so excited to share it and there's also gonna be more live shows."

Upcoming films

Her interesting lineup and character in 'Dacoit'

Haasan's latest film Salaar—led by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran—was a humungous hit. Moreover, she has an exciting lineup of films on the horizon, including the Telugu-Hindi film Dacoit with Adivi Sesh and the English project Chennai Stories featuring Viveik Kalra. Spilling beans on the former, she revealed, "Dacoit is a love story but a very unique and rare love story. My character is so beautiful...and I was really excited when I was offered that part."