#1

'Dacoit'

Haasan will soon be seen opposite Major star Adivi Sesh in a pan-India film titled Dacoit. The upcoming movie's title was announced by the makers in December 2023 along with a poster and a teaser that showed the glimpses of the two actors. Currently under filming, Dacoit is directed by Shaneil Deo while its screenplay and story have been co-written by Sesh and Deo.

#2

'Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam'

Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Salaar: Part 2 is expected to go on floors this year after both actors complete their current commitments. Although no release date has been set for the second installment, the film might be released by the end of 2025. Featuring Haasan as the female protagonist, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire was released in cinema halls in December 2023.

#3

'Chennai Story'

Haasan will be seen in BAFTA-winning director Philip John's Chennai Story as a bisexual detective opposite Viveik Kalra. She has replaced Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the role. The romantic comedy will be set in India and Wales. The Indo-British project will predominantly be made in English, interspersed with Welsh and Tamil elements. It's based on Timeri N Murari's 2004 novel The Arrangements of Love.

Commercial success

Looking back at her 2023 successes

Haasan has had a fantastic 2023 at the box office. She was seen in Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya, Salaar: Part 1, The Eye, and a cameo performance in Hi Ninna. The first three films (all Telugu), including Veera Simha Reddy (Rs. 130 crore), Waltair Veerayya (Rs. 219 crore), and Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire (Rs. 614 crore), earned approximately Rs. 963 crore (worldwide).