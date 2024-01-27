Context

Why does this story matter?

Both Rajinikanth and Vijay are the top-rated actors in Indian cinema, especially Tamil film industry. The two enjoy a huge fan base in India, especially on their home turf of Tamil Nadu, and globally as well. Their fans had also been at loggerheads in the past over the "superstar" title for the actors. While Rajinikanth already holds the title, Vijay's fans argued that the coveted title should be with the Leo actor.

Clarification on the alleged rivalry

Rajinikanth put rivalry rumors to rest

At the audio launch of his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Lal Salaam, Rajinikanth clarified his previous "crow-eagle" statement. He said, "The story of a crow and eagle was interpreted differently. On social media, many spread rumors saying it was against Vijay. It's so disappointing. Vijay grew up in front of my eyes." He reminisced about shooting a film at Vijay's house and meeting him when he was just 13 years old, advising him to finish school before pursuing acting.

appl

On comparisons and Vijay's political plans

Rajinikanth stressed that there is no rivalry or competition between him and Vijay. He applauded Vijay for achieving success through "his discipline, talent, and hard work." He also claimed that Vijay is planning to enter politics "next year." "Vijay had said that he is his competition and I have also stated the same. It's disrespectful to say that we are each other's competition. I'd request our fans not to compare," he added.

Insights

Upcoming projects of both actors

Rajinikanth will be seen in an extended cameo in Lal Salaam, set to release on February 9. He also has Vettaiyan and Thalaivar 171 in the pipeline. Vijay, on the other hand, is presently filming Greatest of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu and featuring a star-studded cast including Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and others. In 2023, both Rajinikanth and Vijay had major box office hits with Jailer and Leo, respectively.