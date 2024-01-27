Context

Why does this story matter?

Originally announced in April 2019, pre-production of Kanguva began in January 2021, with production scheduled to commence after Suriya wrapped up his work on Soorarai Pottru (2020). However, due to director Siva's project Annaatthe (2021), the filming of Kanguva was delayed. Separately, in an interview, Siva explained the title of the film: "Kangu" signifies fire in Tamil, while "Kanguva" refers to a man imbued with the power of fire. Suriya will seemingly be seen in multiple looks in Kanguva.

Poster

Deol exudes anger and fear in poster

In the first-look poster, Deol looks menacing, dark, and instantly terrifying, with deer horns being a large part of his intimidating look. He also shared the image on his Instagram account. Kanguva's producer Studio Green described him as "Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable." Suriya posted on social media, "Happy birthday #BobbyDeol brother.. Thank you for the warm friendship. It was awesome to see you transform in full glory as the mighty #Udhiran in our #Kanguva Guys watch out for him! (sic)"

Twitter Post

Story

This is the story of 'Kanguva'

Siva earlier told Cinema Express, "The mythology-like setting might lead someone to believe this is a fantasy. However, Kanguva is not a fantasy film and Suriya sir's character does not have any superpowers." "I have always wanted to create an imaginary world and I managed to realize that dream with Kanguva." Per Siva, the film is based on historical events that transpired in Tamil Nadu about 1,500 years ago.

Budget

'Kanguva' mounted on massive budget of Rs. 350cr

Production for the Suriya-led film took place in diverse locations, encompassing Chennai, Puducherry, and Goa, among others. Notably, the movie holds the distinction of being the most expensive project in Suriya's career, with a whopping budget of Rs. 350cr, per reports. This ambitious undertaking positions Kanguva as the fifth-most expensive film ever made in India. It marks Deol's and Patani's debuts in Tamil cinema.