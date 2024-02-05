'Shambhu' music video is out now

'Shambhu' music video: Akshay Kumar pays 'divine tribute' to Shiva

By Aikantik Bag 12:49 pm Feb 05, 202412:49 pm

What's the story Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has unveiled a captivating new devotional music video titled Shambhu. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Our divine tribute, #Shambhu, is here for all to experience!" The song highlights the Khiladi actor's deep reverence for Lord Shiva, as he embodies a devoted follower and exudes energy through his spirited dance. Kumar has crooned the track along with Sudhir Yadhuvanshi and Vikram Montrose.

Next Article

Details

Kumar's special connection with the song

In the visually stunning video, Kumar donned an Indo-western ensemble, complete with a sacred tilak on his forehead, symbolic tattoos, and a dreadlock man bun. His portrayal is further enhanced by long locks, Rudraksha beads, a nose ring, and a trident in hand. Speaking about the song Kumar stated, "Shambhu comes from a deep place in my heart that has only been beating with the name Jai Shri Mahakaal! For the longest time, I have been a Shiva bhakt."

Twitter Post

Twitter Post