How Paris Jackson hid 80+ tattoos at Grammy Awards 2024

By Tanvi Gupta 12:46 pm Feb 05, 202412:46 pm

What's the story At the 66th Grammy Awards, Michael Jackson's daughter, singer-actor Paris Jackson stunned fans in a striking off-shoulder cut-out Celine gown. However, many quickly noticed a significant change: her signature tattoos were missing. The heavily inked model, actor, and singer flaunted her "clean" skin, successfully concealing over 80+ tattoos on her arms and chest. The question was: How did she manage to pull off this transformation?

Why does this story matter?

Over the years, Jackson has famously amassed an extensive collection of body art, including chakra symbols on her chest, a Leo Tolstoy quote, and large symbols inspired by Led Zeppelin on her arms. She also shares matching friendship tattoos with at least 10 people, including model Cara Delevigne. Among her tattoos are tributes to her father, like the cover art from Michael's 1991 album Dangerous inked on her arm.

How did she achieve this transformation?

To achieve this transformation, Jackson reportedly sought the help of renowned celebrity makeup artist Tyson Fountaine. The 25-year-old artist shared a time-lapse video on Instagram of what it took to paint over her ink. The caption read: "CoverFX meant business when they said Total Cover Cream Foundation would have me covered." The choice of Cover FX was also meaningful as both Jackson and the brand are supporters of vegan and cruelty-free products.

This isn't the first time Jackson has covered tattoos

In 2022, Jackson shared the story behind her first tattoo with PEOPLE. "It's on my boob, it's an alien," she shared while claiming it to be something she spontaneously got when she was younger. During the COVID-19-induced pandemic, she showcased her tattooing skills, using a machine to ink her foot. Notably, this isn't the first time she has covered up her tattoos. In 2018, she did so for a photo shoot.

Meanwhile, know more about Jackson's career highlights

Jackson stepped into the limelight at a young age when she and her brother Prince accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2010 Grammys on behalf of their father. Subsequently, in 2011, she signed on to star in the children's fantasy film, Lundon's Bridge and the Three Keys. Jackson made her feature film debut in Gringo in 2018, and her musical journey began in 2020 with her first single, Let Down. It was followed by her debut studio album, Wilted.