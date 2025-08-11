IKEA's 1st offline store in NCR to open on Wednesday
What's the story
Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA is all set to make its offline debut in the National Capital Region (NCR) with a new store at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden. The much-anticipated outlet will be opened to the public on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Ankit Ghai, IKEA India's Selling Manager and Chief Business Officer for Home Furnishings Retail Business, announced the news on LinkedIn.
Store launch
'First of many to come very very soon'
Ghai described the opening of this offline store as "the first of many to come very very soon." He emphasized that IKEA has been working hard to create a special place where customers can explore, dream, and find solutions for their homes. The new store will offer everything from living room refresh ideas to kitchen organization tips and even a chance to enjoy delicious meals at the in-store restaurant.
Celebration
What to expect from the new outlet
The opening of the Delhi store is being touted as a "day of celebration, inspiration, and affordable Swedish home furnishing solutions." Ghai promised that the new outlet will bring everything customers love about IKEA right to their city. This includes iconic products like the BILLY bookcase as well as popular food items such as Swedish meatballs and hot dogs.
Social media buzz
Buzz around the opening
IKEA shared an "it's happening" video on Instagram, giving a glimpse of some of Delhi's most iconic places like India Gate and Faqir Chand bookstore. The announcement has created quite a buzz among netizens, with many expressing their excitement for the opening. Questions were raised about whether shoppers would be able to shop at the new outlet on August 13 itself.