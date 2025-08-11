Next Article
Adani Defence acquires Indamer Technics to boost MRO business
Adani Defence just bought all of Indamer Technics, a major aircraft maintenance company, through its joint venture Horizon Aero Solutions.
This move is part of Adani's bigger plan to step up in the aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) space as India's skies get busier.
Indamer runs a state-of-the-art facility in Nagpur
Indamer runs a high-tech 30-acre facility in Nagpur with approvals from both Indian and US aviation authorities.
With 15 aircraft bays across 10 hangars, they handle everything from lease return checks to major repairs for airlines in India and abroad.
Jeet Adani says this deal is about making India a global MRO hub while focusing on quality and customer satisfaction.