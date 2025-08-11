Adani Defence acquires Indamer Technics to boost MRO business

Indamer runs a state-of-the-art facility in Nagpur

Indamer runs a high-tech 30-acre facility in Nagpur with approvals from both Indian and US aviation authorities.

With 15 aircraft bays across 10 hangars, they handle everything from lease return checks to major repairs for airlines in India and abroad.

Jeet Adani says this deal is about making India a global MRO hub while focusing on quality and customer satisfaction.